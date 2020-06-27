Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $258,944.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $258,944.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

