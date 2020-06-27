RED (RED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,454.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. RED has a market capitalization of $249,378.17 and approximately $2,454.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00464171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000446 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

