ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, C-Patex, Cryptopia and Bisq. ReddCoin has a market cap of $33.62 million and $173,485.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00741972 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.36 or 0.02608733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00026728 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00019350 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004739 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00191483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00156187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Crex24, BiteBTC, YoBit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.