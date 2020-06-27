Refereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $27,680.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Refereum has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.01844782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00170346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00048822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00109529 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

