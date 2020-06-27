Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ABN Amro lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.
Relx stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. 1,363,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. Relx has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
