Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ABN Amro lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Relx stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. 1,363,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. Relx has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Relx by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 22,319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 18,034 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

