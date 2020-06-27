ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Given $1.10 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $1.10 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 52 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ReneSola will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.