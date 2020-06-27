Rentberry (BERRY) Hits Market Cap of $99,077.48

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $99,077.48 and $72.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.72 or 0.04907538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00055607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031222 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

