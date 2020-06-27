Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of REPYY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 206,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Repsol had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.