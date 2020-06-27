Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.53 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Request has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $19.19 million and $2.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Bancor Network and Koinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.81 or 0.04878693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031344 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Koinex, IDEX, Mercatox, COSS, DDEX, WazirX, Bancor Network, Binance, KuCoin, Huobi Global, CoinPlace, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Coineal, Kyber Network, Bitbns and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.