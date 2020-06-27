RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

RTMVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday.

RTMVY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.41. 11,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,783. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

