Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.65

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.646 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,252. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 63.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWEOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

