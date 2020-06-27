SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0608

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. SALT has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $6,527.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Gate.io, OKEx and Liqui. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.01782301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00167662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00049299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00106562 BTC.

About SALT

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Radar Relay, Bittrex, LATOKEN, ABCC, Liqui, AirSwap, Upbit, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

