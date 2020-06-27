Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Saracen Mineral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Saracen Mineral from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Saracen Mineral to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF remained flat at $$2.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,412. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53. Saracen Mineral has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

