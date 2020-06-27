Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.25 ($103.65).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($85.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is €87.79 and its 200-day moving average is €87.89.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

