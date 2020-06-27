SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHNWF. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $$36.25 on Monday. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.