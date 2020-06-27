Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $247,266.00

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $57.37 million and approximately $247,266.00 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.72 or 0.04907538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00055607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031222 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech

