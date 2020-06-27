Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.19). Senesco Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Senesco Technologies.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06).

Shares of NYSE:ELOX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 431,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Senesco Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

About Senesco Technologies

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

