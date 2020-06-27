ShipChain Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $364,190.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.09 or 0.04868510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011830 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

