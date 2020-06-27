Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.57 ($120.87).

SAE has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE stock traded down €5.60 ($6.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €104.00 ($116.85). 196,609 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.67. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €28.30 ($31.80) and a 12-month high of €106.00 ($119.10).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.