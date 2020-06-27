SHPING Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One SHPING token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. SHPING has a total market cap of $19,511.08 and approximately $29.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

About SHPING

SHPING launched on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,463,754,742 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

