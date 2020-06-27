Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $48.30. 347,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,216. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

