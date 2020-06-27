Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $12.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 32 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SAMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, CEO Richard R. Hough III purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Allen Gray purchased 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,614.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,131 shares of company stock worth $75,999. 11.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.23. 192,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,014. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

