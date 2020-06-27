SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0030 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $224,612.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,078.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.75 or 0.02464655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.20 or 0.02414575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00459381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00685164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00061843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00578755 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinBene, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

