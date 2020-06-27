So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. 86 Research upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 136.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of So-Young International by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 872,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 215,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 599.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,013,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.10. 748,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,224. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 3.70%.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

