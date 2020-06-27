Social Send (SEND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $98.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Social Send has a market capitalization of $309,887.18 and approximately $98.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014937 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004604 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000818 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002762 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

