Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Solar Capital posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Compass Point upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of Solar Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 94,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Solar Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

