Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.84. 4,549,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,943. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 7,575,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $12,500,002.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $65,427.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,244,620 shares of company stock worth $13,822,448 in the last three months. 74.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abingworth LLP grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,969,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,811,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 446,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,266 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

