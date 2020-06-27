Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Share Price

Media headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alibaba Group’s ranking:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

NYSE:BABA traded down $6.45 on Friday, hitting $215.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,272,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,649,717. The stock has a market cap of $565.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.32. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

