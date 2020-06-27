SpaceChain (SPC) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,148.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Upbit. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

