Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.09 or 0.04868510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.