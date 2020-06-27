Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,532.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $2,532.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006644 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002259 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015607 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.61 or 0.01577462 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

