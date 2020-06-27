Sphere (SPHR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $751.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Sphere has a market cap of $632,765.49 and approximately $751.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028342 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,152.70 or 1.00579236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00090691 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

