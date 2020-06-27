SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SPX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPX by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPX by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPX by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPX by 215.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 66,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 409,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SPX has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.