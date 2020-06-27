STACS (GATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

STACS (CURRENCY:GATE) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One STACS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. STACS has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $12.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STACS has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.01787283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00167760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00106494 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,750,442 tokens. The official website for STACS is stacs.io

STACS Token Trading

STACS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

