Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002192 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Bittrex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Steem has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $73.27 million and $3.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,014.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.70 or 0.02414865 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00638365 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000663 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 387,693,753 coins and its circulating supply is 370,719,659 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bittrex, GOPAX, Huobi, HitBTC, RuDEX, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.