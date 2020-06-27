SteepCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $28,817.36 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. SteepCoin has a market cap of $28,817.36 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000537 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.