Stellar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $270.73 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitfinex, Vebitcoin and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Stellar has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $270.73 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.01754715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00167711 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00048993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00106743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,826 coins and its circulating supply is 20,368,085,703 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Poloniex, Stellarport, Ovis, Exmo, Kraken, Koineks, ABCC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Indodax, Sistemkoin, GOPAX, Kuna, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Stronghold, Koinex, Binance, Bitbns, Liquid, Exrates, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, OKEx, Kryptono, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, CEX.IO, BCEX, CryptoMarket, Upbit, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Kucoin, ZB.COM, RippleFox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.