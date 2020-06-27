Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

SCM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 138,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

