Streamr (DATA) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. Streamr has a total market cap of $31.40 million and approximately $995,846.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.77 or 0.04866241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031359 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,944,835 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

