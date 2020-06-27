Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Releases Earnings Results

Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS SRNA remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 374,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Surna has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.
Surna Company Profile
