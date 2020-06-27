Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Releases Earnings Results

Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRNA remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 374,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Surna has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.

Get Surna alerts:

Surna Company Profile

Surna Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, and state-and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the United States and Canada. It offers chillers, fan coils and air handlers, dehumidifiers, and odor control and air sanitation equipment, as well as controllers, such as thermostats; and system design and engineering services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.