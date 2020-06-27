sUSD Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011101 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a market capitalization of $21.22 million and $30,096.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.01767529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00167718 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00106703 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 21,103,678 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.