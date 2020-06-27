T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $106.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.20. 22,490,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,735,409. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

