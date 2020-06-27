Tap (XTP) Market Capitalization Reaches $46.22 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Tap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $46.22 million and approximately $157,807.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.04926272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031320 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

