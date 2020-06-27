Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $96.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 85 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 19th.

NYSE TARO traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,781. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $99.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.