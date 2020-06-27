Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Tc Pipelines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 198.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Tc Pipelines has a payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Tc Pipelines to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 2,283,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,613. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.