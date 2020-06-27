Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) to Issue Dividend of $0.58 on January 1st

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Tc Pipelines has increased its dividend by an average of 198.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Tc Pipelines has a payout ratio of 77.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Tc Pipelines to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

