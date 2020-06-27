Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Tecnoglass had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Tecnoglass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

TGLS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 64,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,795. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $253.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 28.2% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 40.4% during the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

