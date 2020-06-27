Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TELDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. Telefonica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

