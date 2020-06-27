Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $975,661.90 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $975,661.90 and approximately $252.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,040.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.02 or 0.02389471 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00639349 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000683 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

