Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.12 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, B2BX and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $9.20 billion and approximately $21.12 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01768919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00167549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00049015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00106482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, ChaoEX, Liqui, Gate.io, FCoin, ABCC, BitMart, CoinEx, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Instant Bitex, MBAex, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Coinut, Upbit, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Huobi, C2CX, Iquant, TOPBTC, Bibox, BtcTurk, Exmo, Bit-Z, EXX, Cobinhood, B2BX, UEX, BitForex, TDAX, QBTC, BigONE, Kucoin, Poloniex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Binance, Bittrex, OOOBTC, IDCM, Bitfinex, Kraken, Kryptono, LBank, IDAX and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

